New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A team of 30 educators from Nepal visited Delhi government schools here on Wednesday to understand the initiatives taken by the city government, the Directorate of Education said.

Welcoming them, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said such "collaborations are crucial" for the Delhi government to take its schools to "new heights of excellence".

"Warmest welcome to the team of educators from Nepal, who are visiting Delhi government schools and interacting with our students. Such collaborations are crucial to for us to learn from one another and take our schools to new heights of excellence," he tweeted.

The educators took note of several activities in the schools, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), mindset curriculums and other activities associated to art, the DoE said.

