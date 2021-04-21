New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the effort of government is to save lives in the situtation created by COVID-19 and also that economic activities and livelihood suffer the minimum impact.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that the government is working with speed and sensitivity to meet the increasing demand of oxygen in the various parts of the country.

He said the Centre, state governments and private sector are trying that every needy person gets oxygen. Efforts are on to increase oxygen production and supply at various levels and measures like installing new oxygen plants, providing one lakh new cylinders, diverting oxygen from the industrial use, oxygen rail are being undertaken, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said in today's circumstances, the need is to save the country from lockdown. He asked state governments to treat lockdown only as a measure of the last resort and concentrate on micro containment zones.

"Our endeavour is to save lives and also that economic activities and livelihoods suffer minimum impact. With opening of vaccination to those above 18, the vaccines will be available at fast speed to our worfkforce in the cities," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences for the lives lost to the pandemic in the recent times. "I am with you in this time of grief as a family member. The challenge is huge, we have to overcome it collectively with determination, courage and preparation," he said.

He also paid tribute to the doctors, medical staff, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers security forces and police force for their contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said that that the country's scientists came out with the vaccine in a very short time and India has the cheapest vaccine in the world which is compatible with the cold-chain available in India.

He said India has embarked upon the world's largest vaccination drive with two 'made in India' vaccines.

He said that after May 1 every person above 18 years of age can be vaccinated and half of the vaccine produced in India will go directly to the states and hospitals.

He requested the state governments that they should boost the confidence of the workers and convince them to stay wherever they are. This confidence by the states will greatly help the workers and labourers and they will get the vaccine wherever they are and their work will also not suffer, he said. .

The Prime Minister said that the country has much better knowledge and resources to meet the challenge than the initial days of the first wave.

He said with strength of people's participation, the country will be able to defeat this wave of coronavirus too.

The Prime Minister called upon the youth to help in maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour in their areas and neighbourhood as this will help in avoiding containment zones, curfews or lockdowns. He also asked children to create an atmosphere where their family members avoid going out unnecessarily. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)