Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that effort would be made to take possession of the land near Belagavi which is presently under military control.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "The land along the national highway in Belagavi is under Military control. The issue has been discussed with the Defence Minister. He has responded positively to the state's intention to take it back."

Replying to a question on the issue, Bommai further said, "The land is being used by the Military. But it does not belong to the Defence Ministry. It is still a revenue land. All the facts have been placed before the Defence Ministry."

The Chief Minister in response to a question on cabinet expansion said, "It has not been discussed yet. I will inform you about it once the party top brass discuss and take a decision."

On the demand to name the Belagavi airport after Rani Chennamma, Bommai said, action would be taken after discussing the proposal with local leaders. (ANI)

