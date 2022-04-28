Raipur, April 28: In a dramatic event, a bride and groom’s families had a squabble in Mungeli district. The confrontation happened over ‘not serving ladoos’ and reached police station.

The groom’s side got upset after ladoos was not served during the marriage and the issue escalated into a heated argument.

TOI reported that this led to a brawl and the groom walked out of the pandal in anger.

The police solved the matter and the wedding rituals were performed next day in the presence of police. Madhya Pradesh: Mother of 7 Children Elopes With 20-Year-Old Farm Labourer; Husband Approaches Police

The incident was reported from Charbhatha region of Mungeli where police played cupid and settled the argument.

Kotwali police station in-charge Keshar Parag said that the wedding of Kunti and Suraj Sahu was scheduled on April 23th.

During the ceremony, the groom’s side that was expecting ladoos in the marriage feast were told it was not on the menu.

The family got angry for having no ladoos. Gujarat: Married Woman Elopes With 14-Year-Old Boy, Police Ask His Kin To Produce Age Proof

This triggered an argument from both sides. Angered over this, the groom walked out of his own wedding.

Members of both families got furious leading to scuffle among a few family members.

The matter reached Kotwali police station.

Amid a brawl over this trivial issue, cops felt it their responsibility to settle the matter instead of lodging a case over ladoos.

The official said that they counselled both the families and they were later convinced.

On Monday, the wedding was performed and cops of Kotwali police station were the main guests at the event, guarding the place to ensure all goes well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).