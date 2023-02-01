Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), January 31 (ANI): The Minister of Public Works Department of the Himachal Pradesh government, Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said that the department is making its best efforts to restore roads in the state.

He said that 476 roads including 3 National highways are closed after the fresh snowfall during the past few days. And with PWD staff and machinery, efforts are underway to restore the roads in snow-hit areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Mumbai: Chief Loco Pilot of Western Railways Dies by Suicide After Jumping Before Local Train at Vile Parle Station.

Singh said that the state government also coordinating with the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

"After the recent snowfall, 476 roads are closed and three national highways are also affected by the snowfall. Snow-clearing machines are deployed, and work is being done on a war level. We have deployed 181 machines in different divisions. In some engineering divisions, private contractors are deputed where we don't have machines. Not only the PWD officials but have also instructed the deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officials to restore normal life. We are taking care of locals, and most importantly, we are taking care of the tourists. Especially in Manali and Dalhousie regions, we have directed the officials to speed up the restoration," said PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: 14 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Apartment in Dhanbad.

The Minister further informed about the electrical systems and water supply schemes.

"After the recent snowfall along with 476 roads and three national highways, 697 Electricity supply schemes and 20 water supply schemes are hampered due to snowfall in the state," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)