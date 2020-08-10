New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the objective of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 draft is "loot of the nation" and demanded that it must be withdrawn to stop environmental destruction.

"The objective of the EIA2020 draft is clear - #LootOfTheNation This is another terrible example of what the BJP government has been doing for the 'friends' of the suit-boot who have robbed the resources of the country. EIA 2020 draft must be withdrawn to stop #LootOfTheNation and environmental destruction," Gandhi tweeted.

The former Congress chief termed the EIA 2020 draft, which has been placed by the BJP government for public feedback, as "disgraceful and dangerous."

Last week, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the final notification regarding EIA 2020 has not been issued and the draft notification is still open for public consultation for more than 120 days. (ANI)

