Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Shops in UP's Sambhal to Home Deliver Vermicelli Amid Lockdown

Vermicelli (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sambhal, May 24: In view of the lockdown and the spread of coronavirus, vermicelli in Sambhal will now be home delivered to avoid crowding in the markets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Some of the shopkeepers also told ANI that they have incurred losses in the business due to the lockdown.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Govt Withdraws Order Banning Use of Mobile Phones by Patients in L-1, L-3 Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals.

"Maximum sale of vermicelli happens during Eid festival. But due to the lockdowns, our businesses got hampered this year. But as it is Eid tomorrow, demand of this food item has again shoot up. We are now home delivering this item as people are hesitant to step outdoors due to the deadly virus," said Robin Kumar, a shopkeeper. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, Messages, SMS And Beautiful Eid Mubarak Photos to Send on the Festival.

"I am getting vermicelli home delivered today as tomorrow is Eid. We will make a sweet from it," said Akram, a customer.

Also Read | West Bengal Govt Says Power Restored in Major Areas of State After Cyclone Amphan Disaster, Directs CESC and WBSEDCL to Work With Relief Agencies.

With the crescent moon being sighted in UAE, the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr have started in many parts of the world. India is likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)