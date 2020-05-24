West Bengal Govt Says Power Restored in Major Areas of State After Cyclone Amphan Disaster, Directs CESC and WBSEDCL to Work With Relief Agencies

Cyclone Amphan Impact in West Bengal (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, May 26: The Home Department of West Bengal on Sunday informed that electricity has been restored in major areas of state. Also, it said that the government is trying to earnestly trying to restore power and essential services in rest of the areas, which were affected by cyclone Amphan.

Informing about the latest update, the Home Department stated that both Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) have been given firm directions to restore power back in state. Adding more, Indian Army, NDRF and all state government agencies are working on a 24*7 basis to restore power. Cyclone Amphan: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia Each to Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 Each to People Injured in West Bengal.

Among other details, the Home Department said that power has been restored in Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, NewTown, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur,

Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani.

Other areas where electricity were restored include Jadavpur, Selimpur, Mukundapur,Survey Park, Patuli, Regent Estate, NSC Bose Rd, Behala Chowrasta, James Long Sarani, Silpara, LakeTown, Jessore Rd, Nagerbazar, RashBehari Connector and BB Chaterjee Rd.

Here are the tweets of Home Department of West Bengal:

The Home department also mentioned that most of the water and drainage pumping stations have been energized. Also, removal of fallen trees by civic and state bodies are under process. Meanwhile, the government said that they are drinking water and drainage infrastructure getting restored fast.

It is to be known that West Bengal was hit by powerful cyclone Amphan on Wednesday, following which more than 85 people died in state, while innumerable trees fell down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to Cyclone Amphan in parts of West Bengal.