Uttar Pradesh Govt Withdraws Order Banning Use of Mobile Phones by Patients in L-1, L-3 Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals

Lucknow, May 24: The Uttar government on Sunday withdrew the order that banned the use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 & L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. The order was issued on Saturday night. According to the order, patients admitted in dedicated L-2, and L-3 COVID hospitals were not allowed to take mobile phones along with them in the isolation wards. Uttar Pradesh Now Has More Recovered Patients Than Number of Active Coronavirus Cases.

The state government had allowed two mobile phones with the ward in-charge of the COVID care centres so that patients could talk to their family members and administration if required. The order was issued by Director General Medical Education, K.K. Gupta. The order had stated, “To facilitate the communication between COVID-19 patients admitted in clinics, with their family members, or anyone else, ensure that two dedicated mobile phones while adhering to infection prevention norms, are kept with ward in-charge of COVID care centre.”

The number of coronavirus cases crossed 6,000 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Till now, 6,017 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. The death toll also rose to 155. In Uttar Pradesh, 3,406 have recovered from the deadly disease, with over 50 percent recovery rate. Uttar Pradesh: 1041 Migrants Returning From Other States Test Positive For Coronavirus, Barabanki Sees Spike of 95 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Migrant Workers in Past 24 Hours.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded the highest ever spike of 6,767 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,31,868 in the country. Of the total cases, 73,560 are active cases while as many as 54,440 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 3, 867 while one person has migrated to another country.