Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Several hundreds of Muslims attended special prayers held at the Island Grounds here, the Tamukkam grounds in Madurai and other parts of the State on Saturday on the occasion of Ramzan Eid.

The Triplicane area here which houses the ancient Big Mosque, wore a festive look. Shops were kept open till the wee hours today to facilitate last minute shopping.

Also Read | China New Rural Land Transfer Scheme Sparks Fears Over Mass Confiscation and Reallocation.

"Though the apprehensions of COVID-19 spread still persists, several families have stepped out with a prayer on the lips that the pandemic will soon be a thing of past and would not torment mankind," says Syed Ali, a resident of Triplicane.

"I hope the virtues of compassion, charity and joy which are ingrained in this festival, radiate, bringing peace around," says Mohamed Basha, another resident.

Also Read | South Africa Shooting: One Suspect Shot Dead, Two Arrested After Gunmen Kill 10 of Family in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi extended his Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings to all the Muslim brothers and sisters who observed a month-long fasting among the five duties of Islam and celebrate the festival of brotherhood by offering alms to those in need.

In his message, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the DMK government would continue to endeavour to create an equal society as shown by Prophet Nabi.

Extending his greetings, BJP State chief K Annamalai said, "I pray that the virtues taught by Islam such as kindness, compassion, love, patience and devotion to god will increase and everyone will live in brotherhood."

Moulvi Mufti Kazi Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub too extended his greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)