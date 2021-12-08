Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Eight persons who had damaged the recently inaugurated first-ever selfie-point here were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The selfie-point with an installation -- 'I love Jammu' -- set up under Smart City Mission at B C Road was damaged by miscreants late Sunday night, prompting police to lodge an FIR to bring the culprits to book.

The selfie-point was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Anvy Lavasa on October 29 and had become a major attraction for the local residents and tourists.

A police spokesman said all the eight accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and subsequently arrested from their localities in Shaheedi Chowk and Bakshi Nagar.

