Hyderabad, December 8: In a unique gesture, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced free bus travel for life to two girls born on its buses recently. The state-owned transport body announced free lifetime passes to the two babies as their birthday gift.

While the first girl was born on November 30, near Peddakothapally village in a bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot, another woman gave birth to her daughter on board on December 7 near Siddipet. The bus belongs to the Asifabad depot. Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a ‘True Human Tail’ With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

These two women unexpectedly went into labour onboard to their respective destinations and the TSRTC crew members and fellow passengers helped the women deliver their babies.

Later, the TSRTC crew coordinated with officials of the Health Department and rushed the mothers and newborns to the nearby government hospitals in 108 ambulances for further treatment. They are said to be doing well.

Appreciating the quick response and support of the TSRTC crew and passengers, TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said he was pleased to offer newborns free lifetime passes for their travel on TSRTC buses.

