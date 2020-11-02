Karimnagar (Telangana) Nov 2 (PTI): Eight people running a cricket betting racket have been arrested from here and Rs 20,000 seized from them, police said on Monday.

Police, acting on a tip off, raided an area in Shantinagar on Sunday evening, nabbed them and seized the money, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

On October 20, 15 people running such a racket were arrested at Naspur village and Rs 1.4 lakh seized from them.

