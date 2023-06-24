Noida, Jun 23 (PTI) Eight juveniles have been apprehended and three men arrested in connection with the theft of a large amount of copper items from a factory near Noida last week, police said on Friday.

The theft at the factory, located in Toy City complex under Ecotech 3 police station limits, had taken place in the early hours of June 17, they said.

Also Read | New Courier Scam: Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Details of Online Fraud Being Committed in Name of FedEx, BlueDart and Other Courier Companies, Tells How to Deal With Fraudsters.

“The thieves had decamped with a large amount of copper wire, copper coil and other items. An FIR was lodged in the case and investigation launched leading to the arrest of three men on Thursday,” a police official said.

“Along with the three men, eight juveniles have also been apprehended for their role in the crime,” the official added.

Also Read | Dr Surinder, Renowned Homeopath, Dies by Suicide at His Home in Himachal Pradesh.

Those arrested have been identified as Veerbhan (21), Chandra Shekhar (30) and Sirajuddin alias Sonu (42), police said.

An FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft), 457 (trespassing) and 411 (receiving stolen property), they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)