New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a garbage dump in Delhi's Sanjay Lake Forest on Sunday evening. The fire department deployed eight vehicles to contain the flames, a fire official said.

Speaking to ANI, Praksh said, "We received a call about the fire at 5 p.m. yesterday. Eight vehicles are at the spot. The fire broke out in a garbage dump. It will take time to douse the fire completely. However, there is nothing to worry about."

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Pandav Nagar police station. As seen in the visuals, fire department vehicles were present at the scene.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a fire broke out in a vacant plot in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Several fire tenders have reached the spot, and efforts are being made to douse the fire.

Similarly, a huge fire broke out in a storage area (Malkhana) behind the Police Training School in the South district near Khajuri Khas.

A total of seven fire tenders responded to the incident and managed to control the fire by 6 AM. (ANI)

