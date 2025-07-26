Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) Eight illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been pushed back to their country from Assam's South Salmara, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said the state police have been maintaining a strict watch along the border to thwart infiltration.

“Stern action against illegal infiltration continues. Last night, @SSalmaraPolice pushed back 8 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to Bangladesh. @assampolice maintains a strict vigil to thwart all these attempts at illegally entering India,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Assam Police have launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, residing without valid documents.

Around 350 infiltrators have been sent back to Bangladesh in the last few months, Sarma had said earlier.

