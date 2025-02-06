Dudu (Rajasthan) [India], February 6 (ANI): Eight people were killed in an accident when the tyre of a bus travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer burst causing its driver to lose control of the vehicle, which collided with a car, police said.

The tyre of the bus burst near a divider and the vehicle crashed into the car that was travelling from Ajmer. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepak Khandelwal confirmed that all eight people in the car died in the crash

According to officials, "This was a roadways bus travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer. The tyre exploded near a divider, causing the bus to move to the side. A car coming from Ajmer was involved in a head-on collision with the bus. As a result, the car was severely crushed, and eight people in the vehicle were killed."

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister took to the social media platform X to express his grief over the incident. Offering condolences to the bereaved families, he assured that the authorities were taking necessary actions to provide treatment for the injured.

https://x.com/DrPremBairwa/status/1887463876679057482

His message on X read,The news of the loss of life in the road accident in Dudu is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured."

"May Lord Shri Ram provide peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the citizens injured in this accident," the post added on X. (ANI)

