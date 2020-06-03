India News | Eight New COVID-19 Cases in HP, Tally at 357

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): With eight new cases detected positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state tally of people infected with the virus has surged to 357, said the health department.

These new COVID-19 cases were reported from Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra districts.

At present, there are 204 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 144 patients have been recovered of the disease so far.

Moreover, 21,212 people are currently under active surveillance, as per the health department. (ANI)

