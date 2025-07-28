Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday gave an inspirational message to participate in environmental conservation by planting saplings in the tree plantation program under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign organised at the Forestry Training Academy (FTI) campus in Haldwani with the aim of promoting environmental conservation and public participation.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was started last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this year too, this campaign is being run enthusiastically across the country.

This campaign was formally launched in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Harela festival, in which a record 8,13,000 people registered their participation towards environmental conservation by planting saplings on the very first day.

The Chief Minister said that "nature conservation is our resolve", and this campaign will continue for a full month in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He appealed to the people to plant 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in this holy month of Sawan and contribute to nature conservation.

Earlier, CM Dhami also expressed deep condolences, describing the recent unfortunate incident at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar as extremely sad.

He said that necessary decisions have been taken promptly by the state government to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

Arrangements are being strengthened at all major religious places in the state, where a large number of devotees and pilgrims come for darshan. In these, priority is given to entry according to the caring capacity of devotees, possible expansion of space, parking, and traffic management, as well as adherence to safety standards.

The Chief Minister clarified that these arrangements will be strictly implemented at all major religious places in the state, including the Mansa Devi Temple.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the administration is taking a strict stance against illegal encroachment in urban areas. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to identify illegal encroachments and ensure immediate action to remove them.

The Chief Minister stated that this step is not only necessary for the safety of public assets but is also crucial from the perspective of maintaining the pace of development projects and providing seamless facilities to citizens. (ANI)

