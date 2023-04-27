Baripada, Apr 27 (PTI) Police on Thursday recovered bodies of an elderly couple from a closed house in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an officer said.

Umakanta Patra (65) of Swarupvillage village was suspected to have died by suicide by hanging himself after killing his wife Subuni Patra (55) with a sharp weapon, police said.

The incident could be a sequel to a family dispute said Madhusmita Mohanty, Inspector-In-Charge of Baripada Sadar Police Station.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and the bodies were sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital here for postmortem, Mohanty added.

