Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): An elderly couple was allegedly murdered in Kanchikacherla village of Krishna district. Some ornaments were also stolen from their residence, a police investigation is underway.

Speaking to ANI Kanchikacherla sub-inspector, Ranganath said, "Bandarupalli Nageswara Rao (75), and his wife Prameela Rani resided in Kanchikacherla. Their son stays in Vijayawada and daughter in Hyderabad. On Saturday morning, their maid went to the house but returned as the door was not opened. The couple did not come out till evening. That is when the neighbours started doubting and later broke the door and found the couple dead. They immediately informed the police and the couple's children."

Police immediately rushed to the spot and found that somebody broke into the house from kitchen's side. Some ornaments were also stolen and the couple was found murdered. The police filed a case under the provisions of trespass, theft and murder, according to the police official.

Children of the deceased couple reached the village on Saturday night.

Their daughter said, "She had talked to her mother on Friday night at around 9:30 pm. Based on that, the police suspect that the murder took place after 10 pm on Friday night. Dog squad and values team have been deployed. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

