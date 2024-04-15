Kodagu (Karnataka), Apr 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after he was attacked by an elephant in Srimangala Wildlife range here on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am at Beeruga in Ponnampet taluk, they said.

"We received information that a man died following an elephant attack in Srimangala Wildlife range of Madikeri Wildlife division here. Our officers are in the spot inspecting the incident," a senior forest officer said.

Following the incident, fear has gripped among the local residents who have expressed their displeasure over the rise in the elephant menace.

