Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): An elderly man was injured in a mobile phone snatching incident at Mumbai's Malad-Marve Road, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on Friday after which the 61-year-old was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under sections 304,394 and 34 IPC.

According to the police, one accused was arrested and two others were absconding. (ANI)

