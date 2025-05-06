New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Tuesday held a meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati and senior party leaders at Nirvachan Sadan, its headquarters in the national capital, as per the statement from ECI.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. From the BSP, party General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and Treasurer Sridhar joined Mayawati in the discussions.

This meeting was in continuation of the Election Commission of India's emphasis on fostering greater and regular engagement with different stakeholders, ECI has initiated interactions with National and State political parties, said an official statement.

These interactions would provide a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission, added the statement

This initiative aligns with the Commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders.

Earlier, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3879 by EROs engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties, mentioned the statement.

On May 1, the Election Commission of India (ECI) introduced three new initiatives aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls.

These measures are in line with the initiatives as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in March this year, as per an ECI release

According to the release, the poll body has decided to electronically integrate death registration data with the electoral database, ensuring the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) receive timely information about registered deaths.

"The Commission will now obtain death registration data electronically from the Registrar General of India in line with Rule 9 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and Section 3(5)(b) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023). This will also enable Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to re-verify the information through field visits, without waiting for a formal request under Form 7," it said.

ECI is also set to redesign Voter Information Slips to make them more user-friendly and informative. (ANI)

