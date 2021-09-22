By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections in five states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working hard to ensure that the narrative of the party being seen as anti-reservation does not gain ground among Scheduled Caste (SC) voters.

The SC Morcha has been tasked to ensure that the community it represents does not feel neglected by the party.

In a political resolution passed by the Morcha's national executive held in Varanasi on September 18 and September 19, the Morcha demanded a system to ensure reservation in all universities.

"In all universities of the country, there is a provision for reservation in admission for SC students. However, there are a few that do not have this provision in place. The Morcha demands from state government and administration that all universities should have reservations for SC students," stated the resolution.

The resolution also accuses the left and the Congress of misleading the SC community on the issue of reservation. Also, in their resolution, the party has blamed the Congress for the plight of the SC community.

"We in the BJP are committed to reservation as per constitutional arrangements and believe it should stay. The Congress on the other hand resorted to lies and cheating to get the community's votes," said the source. Meanwhile, the Morcha has also been tasked to identify booths where there is a considerable percentage of community votes--at least 100 voters per booth--and constitute teams to rally those votes," the source said."This task of identifying booths with more than 100 votes of SCs have to be completed by November 30," the source added.

The core group of 11 people is to be constituted by September 30. State president, general secretary and national office-bearers will be permanent members. Also, the Morcha has asked its members to strengthen the community and undertake a few steps in the direction. One of the steps includes the Mann ki Baat program has to be organised once a month in an SC community Basti and buying khadi clothes on October 2.

Also, a program has to be organised at booth level on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, sources said. By October 15, district executives are to be constituted and by October 30, Mandal executive needs to be constituted.

Maharishi Balmiki Jayanti will be celebrated at the Mandal level. Events to be organised on a constitutional day will be celebrated on November 26. The morcha members have also been tasked to visit hostels of community students and resolve their issues. (ANI)

