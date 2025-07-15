Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) A double-decker electric bus caught fire near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No injuries were reported, they said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

As per primary information, the civic transport bus plying on route no. 138 caught fire at a bus stop near CSMT around 9.15 am during the morning rush hour, the officials said.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused immediately, a fire official said.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2025: Over 2.20 Lakh Devotees Visit Pilgrimage Site in Jammu and Kashmir in 12 Days.

"No injuries were reported in the incident," the official said.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)