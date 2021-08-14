Raigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) A female elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Indian, Pakistani Troops Exchange Sweets Along LoC in Kashmir on Pak’s Independence Day.

Also Read | Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules 2021: PM Narendra Modi to Phase Out Single Use Plastic by 2022 to Protect Terrestrial and Aquatic Ecosystems.

Prima facie, the elephant died because of old-age issues, he said.

The carcass was spotted in the Boro forest range by villagers who in turn informed forest officials, he added.

“As per preliminary information, the elephant was suffering from the illness for the last couple of months. The exact cause of death will be known after the arrival of the autopsy report. However, it seems she died due to age-related complications,” the official said.

With the latest incident, the number of elephants died in the Dharamjaigarh area so far this year reached three, the official said.

As per the Chhattisgarh government's records, 45 elephants have died due to various reasons, including electrocution, in the last three years- from 2018 to 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)