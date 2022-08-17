Korba, Aug 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred this morning in Chandrauti village under the Pasan forest range when an elephant, separated from its herd, entered the village and charged towards the house of Shamlal Singh, said Dharmendra Chouhan, Forest Range Officer.

“Singh and other villagers were trying to chase the elephant away but it suddenly charged towards them. In a bid to save himself, Singh fell and the jumbo trampled him to death”, he said.

This elephant is part of the herd of 23 pachyderms roaming in the area, Chouhan said, adding that residents of the area have been alerted and advised not to venture inside the forest.

The kin of the deceased was given an immediate aid of Rs 25,000 while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after the completion of formalities, said Premlata Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer (Katghora forest division).

Human-elephant conflicts in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the northern parts, had been a major cause of concern for the last decade. This menace has been spreading in some districts of the central region in the last few years.

According to the state forest department, more than 210 people were killed in the attack by elephants in the last three years.

