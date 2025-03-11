Dehradun, Mar 11 (PTI) Four-lane elevated corridors will be constructed on Rispana and Bindal rivers at a cost of Rs 6250 crore to reduce traffic pressure in Dehradun city and improve its infrastructure.

Public Works Department officials gave a presentation of the proposed elevated corridor in a meeting held here in this regard on Tuesday.

State Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and Dehradun district MLAs Vinod Chamoli, Umesh Sharma 'Kau', Savita Kapoor, Brijbhushan Gairola, Khajan Das, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, District Magistrate Savin Bansal and senior Public Works Department officials were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the elevated corridor was considered necessary for improving traffic facilities and for beautification of the rivers in an environment-friendly manner.

