Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday defended the Emergency imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 50 years ago, asserting that she did it following constitutional norms to suppress anti-national forces.

Hariprasad also alleged that the country was experiencing an "undeclared emergency" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lasted until March 21, 1977. It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics and civil society.

The BJP-led central government has decided to observe June 25 as the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured "inhuman pain" during the period.

"It was imposed to suppress the anti-national forces in the country. After the Emergency, the people of the country elected the Congress in the elections held in 1980 and after that," Hariprasad told reporters here.

The Article 352 of the Constitution "clearly states that Emergency can be imposed when there is an external attack or internal disturbance in the country. She (Indira Gandhi) did it legally. Whereas, India is now experiencing an undeclared Emergency under PM Narendra Modi", he said.

The Congress leader alleged that those who speak against the NDA government are sent behind bars.

All Central investigation agencies are being misused by the central government to target opposition leaders, he claimed.

"Indira Gandhi lifted the Emergency after a certain time allowing general elections in the country. The Congress party lost the polls in 1977 and she accepted the mandate," Hariprasad said.

He also attacked Modi over his rallies ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

"The PM's rallies in Bihar over the past five elections have cost the exchequer approximately Rs 20,000 crore. On average, Rs 100 crore is spent on each rally or public meeting of the PM. Two hundred such events had been held in Bihar during the last five election cycles," the Congress leader claimed.

But what he has given to the people of Bihar in the last 11 years, he asked and answered: "Nothing except for false promises."

He has not given anything to the people of the state and the country, Hariprasad alleged.

The NDA will face a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls due later this year, he claimed.

