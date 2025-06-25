Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced cashless medical treatment for those "who fought for democracy" during Emergency and their family members from the state.

The announcement came during a programme at the Lok Bhawan to mark the 50th anniversary of Emergency, which the Centre in 2024 notified to be observed as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" (Constitution Murder Day).

"On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the facility of cashless treatment for the 'Loktantra Senanis' (those who fought for democracy during Emergency) and their family members," an official statement said.

Between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, India was placed under a state of Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of the country.

Then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the Emergency proclamation On June 25, 1975, citing threats from internal disturbance.

It was the third Emergency in India's history, but the first one declared in peacetime. The earlier proclamations were made during wars with China (1962) and Pakistan (1971).

