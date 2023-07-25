New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A new poetry collection by award-winning poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra contains extraordinary records of the everyday, as well as a frequent reimagining of history that makes it as commonplace as a relative or a piece of furniture.

"Book of Rahim & Other Poems", released on Monday, is Mehrotra's first poetry collection in the last 25 years and is published by Westland Books in partnership with 'Literary Activism' -- the publishing imprint of the Centre for the Creative and the Critical at Ashoka University.

"It sees Mehrotra inhabiting the voice and time of an ageing Ghalib; his revisiting Abd al-Rahim Khan-i-Khanan (1556–1627), a Baharlu Turk — an important figure in the Mughal nobility during the reigns of Akbar and Jehangir — and his discovery of objects and letters from his family home in Lahore," said the publishers in a statement.

It is divided into four parts: 'Book of Rahim', 'Ghalib, A Diary', 'Book of Lahore', 'Laugh Club of Gandhi Park'.

Mehrotra's previous literary works include seven collections of poetry, four edited volumes on Indian literature, three translations of Prakrit and Kabir's poetry.

