Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): Cinema hall employees from across Assam staged a sit-in protest in Guwahati on Sunday demanding the reopening of cinema halls in the state, which have remained shut since April owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The employees said that when the government has opened all the business establishments under its Standard Operating Protocols it should also consider reopening cinema halls.

"We have three cinema halls in Guwahati and today all the staff of these cinema halls have gathered here to get answer from the government that when all the other sectors have been opened starting from public vehicles to public places like shopping malls, restaurants, etc, why cinema halls are not been opened," Druba Das, an employee of Galleria Cinemas, Guwahati said.

"We want proper reasoning for not opening cinemas because SOP for Durga Puja has been issued, then why not the cinema hall? It's been two years and we want the government to take a decision regarding this issue," Himadri Das, an employee of Anuradha Cineplex, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the state saw 5,86,391 cases being recovered in total with 465 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

