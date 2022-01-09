Srinagar, Jan 9: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restriction in Himachal Pradesh: Complete Ban on Social, Religious Gatherings, Five-Day Week in Govt Offices; Check Details Here.

The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, he said. No casualties have been reported so far, the spokesman added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)