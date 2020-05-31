India News | Encounter Breaks out Between Security Forces and Militants in South Kashmir

Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir during the night following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight, he added.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

