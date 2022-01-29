Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Naira area of Pulwama, in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out, the official said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, he added.

