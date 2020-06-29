Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): An encounter has started at Khulchohar area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on June 26, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces.

The encounter took place after security forces received input from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in Chewa Ullar village. (ANI)

