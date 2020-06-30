Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): An encounter has started at Bilalabad area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

"An operation launched by Awantipur police and exchange of fire started at Brinthal Tral. Awantipur Police and local Security Force unit are on the job. This is the second encounter in the last 24 hrs and third in the last 48 hours," said Director General J&K police, Dilbag Singh.

Earlier during the day Bijbehara operation culminated with the killing of two terrorists responsible for the killing of a CRPF jawan and a child 3 days ago, he added. (ANI)

