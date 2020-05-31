India News | Encounter Breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Poshkreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

"Encounter has started at Poshkreeri area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

