Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): An encounter broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.

Police and security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Fights Over Domestic Issues, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in Shopian district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)