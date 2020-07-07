Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

