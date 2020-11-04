New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Students of GB Pant Engineering College here continued their hunger strike on Wednesday demanding inclusion of the institute in the admission counselling of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University after it was dropped from the list.

While five students are on hunger strike since Tuesday, several others have joined a sit-in protest which began earlier this week.

"A doctor visited to check vitals of the students on hunger strike. The other students are completing their assignments at the protest site and studying. An hour has been kept separately for campaign songs and slogans," a student said.

The Delhi Cabinet had last year in March approved construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) and Polytechnic in Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over Rs 520 crore.

However, there has been no official word on non-inclusion of the college in the counselling process for admission, other than indications of the institute being merged with yet-to-be-established Delhi Skills University.

