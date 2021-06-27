Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) The engine of the Ledo-Guwahati Express special train derailed between Ledo and Margherita stations in Assam on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened around 3.33 pm, they said.

There was no derailment of any coach and no one was injured, they added.

Senior railway officials from Tinsukia, including the divisional railway manager, immediately rushed to the spot.

"Railway is providing all necessary help to the passengers," the Northeast Frontier Railway said in a statement.

