Jorhat, Jan 7 (PTI) A senior engineer was killed in a fire at an ONGC facility in Assam's Jorhat district on Tuesday, a company spokesperson said.

The incident happened at the Borholla Group Gathering Station around 3.20 pm in one of the heater treaters, used to separate oil from water, she said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Husband With Minor Lover's Help in Bareilly.

"While scheduled maintenance was being carried out, a fire broke out in the heater treater. One employee, Rahul Dutta, a senior engineer (production), sustained burn injuries," the spokesperson said.

He was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, she said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sets Example by Not Using Taxpayer Money for Personal Festivities, RTI Discloses.

"The fire was promptly extinguished by the firefighting team. Further investigation on the cause of the fire is being undertaken," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)