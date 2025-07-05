Itanagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday emphasised the need to strengthen cooperative societies by enhancing their market access to ensure better returns for local farmers and producers.

At a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) chairman Nabam Tahi Nekil at Raj Bhavan, the governor discussed the current status, challenges, and prospects of the cooperative movement in the state.

Highlighting the abundant potential of the state's agricultural and horticultural produce, especially perishable goods, Parnaik recommended the development of more warehouses and cold storage facilities, an official statement said here.

He also advocated for effective use of the Hollongi and Tezu airports as export gateways to facilitate inter-state and international trade, thereby boosting income for rural communities.

Aligning his views with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a vibrant cooperative sector, the governor urged APSCU to focus on building strong grassroots-level cooperatives and encouraging self-reliance among villagers.

He stressed that the cooperative movement must be people-centric and operate on principles of collective ownership and shared benefits.

Responding to concerns raised by the APSCU team, Parnaik assured Nekil of his full support and promised to take up pressing issues with the state government for appropriate policy action.

"A shared commitment is necessary to advance the cooperative movement as a key driver of inclusive socio-economic development in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

During the meeting, Nekil also presented a report on the recently concluded 27th district cooperative union tour, outlining key field observations, developmental progress, and areas needing administrative and policy interventions.

