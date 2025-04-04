Kochi, Apr 4 (PTI) The High Court here on Friday directed the state government and the police to ensure that Kerala's iconic temple festival, Thrissur Pooram, is conducted properly this year in accordance with all applicable norms.

The direction from a bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and Viju Abraham came while disposing of three petitions alleging police disruption of the festival in April last year.

The High Court also directed the government to ensure that the investigation into last year's disruption is completed within three months and that the probe reaches a logical conclusion.

It further stated that if any law and order issues arise during the festival, they should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The bench directed the State Police Chief to supervise the festival arrangements to ensure that law and order were maintained and that adequate police deployment is in place.

Police interventions during last year's Thrissur Pooram rituals and the resulting controversies had taken the sheen off the annual spectacle, typically held in April.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the fireworks display—one of the event's major attractions—originally scheduled for the early morning hours, was instead held in broad daylight the next day, disappointing festival enthusiasts.

Last year, the state cabinet had ordered a three-tier investigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities.

One of the probes was conducted by the State Police Chief to investigate any failures on the part of then ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar.

The other two investigations included a Crime Branch probe into any illegalities or crimes committed in connection with the disruption, and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP into any lapses by officials deputed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

