Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state government's primary objective is to formulate various policies and programs to ensure quality education in educational institutions.

"Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Teachers will have to work to strengthen their foundation from an early age. The main objective of the state government is to formulate various policies and programmes to ensure quality education in educational institutions. Providing loans and scholarships to deserving students is also one of the objectives of the education sector," said Saha.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating the state-level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) competition-cum-exhibition at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that if the foundation is not strong during the construction of a building, it cannot rise to the top. Similarly, the foundation of children should be strengthened from childhood.

"The management of such learning materials at a low cost by the Education department is very commendable. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated the National Education Policy to improve the education system. And the National Education Policy includes a system for creating such teaching-learning materials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that in the future, the country or the world will be in the hands of those who have knowledge. Nothing is possible without knowledge. It is not possible to move forward if the foundation is weak. The Education Department has taken the initiative to identify and address the gaps where we did not have the opportunity or proper management earlier," he said.

Saha stated that the goal is to achieve basic literacy and numeracy skills by 2026-27.

"The Nipun Mission was launched nationwide on July 5, 2021. Nipun Tripura was launched in the state on November 18, 2022. And we are now seeing the results of that initiative. Our goal is that all schools should produce good results, and the government is working in that direction. In a small state like Tripura, about 1,50,000 students fall within the target age group of the Nipun Mission, with around 12,000 teachers involved in its implementation. These teachers are being trained accordingly," said Saha.

He informed that there are 4,227 government and government-aided schools under the Nipun Tripura Mission.

"Under this program, 10,182 teachers and approximately 90,000 students from pre-primary to second grade are being covered with the initiatives of Nipun Tripura. Teachers have played a crucial role in the success of Nipun Tripura--they are the main driving force behind this mission. Schools from different districts participated in this exhibition today, and everyone tried to perform exceptionally well," said Dr. Saha.

Saha, who is also the Education Minister of the state, noted that innovative teaching methods in classrooms should continue in the future. He noted that it is very encouraging when young children complete their tasks using worksheets, as it provides teachers with a sense of satisfaction.

He mentioned that the competition was first organized at the block level, with 20 teaching-learning materials selected from each district--10 for literacy and 10 for number theory.

He stressed that such teaching-learning materials should be further improved and made sustainable, with financial support and necessary steps from the department.

Special Secretary of the Education department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director NC Sharma, Director of SCERT L. Darlong, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Subhakarananda Maharaj, and other senior officers were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

