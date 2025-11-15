New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that over 95% of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Enumeration Forms have been distributed across 12 states and Union Territories in phase II.

According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3 PM today, the ECI confirmed that 48,67,37,064 SIR forms have been successfully delivered to electors out of the 50,97,43,173 printed, covering regions - Andaman and Nicobar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Clarifies 3 Lakh Rise in Bihar Voter Count After Congress Flags Discrepancy.

Over 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 10.41 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed.

With 6.41 crore electors, Tamil Nadu has distributed 5.90 crore forms, achieving a 92.04% coverage. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of electors (15.44 crore), has achieved a distribution of 94.37%.

Also Read | Narcotic Lab Busted: NCB-Rajasthan Police Bust Major Clandestine Mephedrone Lab in Sirohi; Mastermind, 4 Others Held.

In contrast, smaller regions, such as Goa and Lakshadweep, achieved 100% distribution.

Form distributed in Gujarat - 98.58%; Madhya Pradesh: 98.38%; Rajasthan: 97.32%; West Bengal: 98.08%; and Puducherry: 93.88%. Only Kerala, at 87.54%, remains below the 90% mark.

Currently, a nationwide SIR phase two is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)