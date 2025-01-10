New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): A meeting of the Environment Committee of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was held on Thursday at the Rishiparna Auditorium, Collectorate, in Dehradun, chaired by District Magistrate Savin Basnal.

In the meeting, the District Magistrate gave directions to take necessary security measures within a radius of 10 km in relation to controlling the incidents of bird hits and activities of wildlife in the operational area of the airport.

The District Magistrate directed SDM Doiwala, MDDA, and Airport officials to conduct a joint inspection and submit a report on the unauthorized construction being done without NOC near the airport.

The District Magistrate directed the Sub-District Magistrate/Administrator of Municipal Council Doiwala to get the garbage point cleaned regularly. Due to birds hovering over the garbage point places, the chances of collision during aeroplane landing increase, on instructions were given to dispose of the garbage collected in the periphery of the airport and remove the garbage point.

Earlier on January 8, District Magistrate Savin Bansal gave strict instructions to all the sub-district magistrates and tehsildars on revenue recovery in Dehradun district, in continuation of which the concerned officers are continuously working at a fast pace in the district, according to an official press release.

Revenue is being collected by completing the process of attachment and auction of immovable property of big defaulters.

Sub-District Magistrate Sadar Kumkum Joshi is continuously taking action for recovery against big defaulters in the city.

On the instructions of the District Magistrate, an FIR was registered against Sanjeev Thapliyal, an alleged defaulter of 10 crores, for cheating the state government, revenue recovery, cheque bounce and obstruction in government work.

The attached immovable property was publicly auctioned on the premises of Tehsil Sadar. In which a total of 04 bidders Saurabh Mamagai, Neeraj Singh Negi, Gopal Dutt Bhardwaj and Sanjeev Thapliyal were present.

According to the terms of the auction, Sanjeev Thapliyal provided a cheque of 1/4th of the total auction amount i.e. Rs. 2,50,00,000/- (Rs. two crores fifty lakh only) which was payable in favour of Tehsildar (Sadar) Dehradun, on the same day immediately after the auction. But he allegedly got a stop payment done on the payment of the said cheque. Due to this, the process of state interest and revenue collection by the state government was obstructed, claimed officials

The auction recipient Sanjeev Thapliyal knowingly participated in the said process and took the auction in his name and then under a well-planned conspiracy, first gave the cheque and then got the stop payment of that cheque done, which is clearly cheating the state government, obstructing the government in revenue collection and obstructing government work.

Thus, the said act of Sanjeev Thapliyal is a crime of a serious nature. Which shows the possibility of committing the said criminal act in connivance with the defaulter. Accordingly, a case was registered against Sanjeev Thapliyal under BNS 2024 for cheating, obstruction in government work and cheating a public servant, said the officials. (ANI)

