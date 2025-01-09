Prayagraj, January 9: Laurene Powell Jobs, philanthropist and widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is set to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, beginning January 13, 2025. Her attendance at this iconic Hindu gathering highlights the event’s universal and spiritual significance. Powell Jobs will engage in Kalpvas, an ancient Hindu tradition promoting spiritual discipline and self-purification.

Kalpvas, rooted in scriptures like the Mahabharata, involves a month-long commitment to austerity, starting on Paush Purnima and ending on Maghi Purnima. Participants, known as Kalpvasis, forgo modern comforts to live in temporary shelters near the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. They perform daily rituals, including holy dips, attend spiritual discourses, and practice meditation to achieve inner growth and purification. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

According to The Times of India, Powell Jobs will stay at the camp of Swami Kailashananda, Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara, and participate in rituals, including taking a sacred dip at the Sangam. Her stay will continue until January 29, during which she will immerse herself in the event’s rich cultural and spiritual traditions. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group Collaborates With ISKCON, To Offer ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ to Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela draws millions of devotees and seekers worldwide. Powell Jobs’ presence underscores the event’s global resonance and cultural appeal. Her participation adds a contemporary dimension to the timeless tradition, symbolising unity and the enduring relevance of spiritual practices in today’s interconnected world.

